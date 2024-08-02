10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1889 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (36) UNC (7) AU (20) XF (27) VF (57) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) PF67 (2) PF64 (6) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1)

