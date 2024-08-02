Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1889 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (19)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Künker (64)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4991 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2174 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1889 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search