Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1889 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4991 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2174 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1889 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1889 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

