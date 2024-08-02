Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,498

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1886 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3232 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2227 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Filatelie Klim - May 18, 2023
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date May 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1886 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

