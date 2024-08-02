Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,498
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1886
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1886 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Filatelie Klim (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (33)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (2)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3232 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2227 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date May 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1886 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search