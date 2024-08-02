10 Mark 1886 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1886 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

