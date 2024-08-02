Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,761,673

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (9)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (16)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (22)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1880 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search