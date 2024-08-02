Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1880 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,761,673
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
