Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 281,579
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1508 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
