Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 281,579

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1508 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 10, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

