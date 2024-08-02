Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,011,923
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (11)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (17)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search