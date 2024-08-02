Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,011,923

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 A "Prussia" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

