Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 516,471

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1878 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search