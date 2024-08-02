Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1878 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 516,471
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1902 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search