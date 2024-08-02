Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,588

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
29845 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Hong Kong - August 27, 2015
Seller Hong Kong
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Baldwin's - August 27, 2015
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

