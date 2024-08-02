Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1878 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,588
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1368 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Hong Kong (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (7)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
29845 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hong Kong
Date August 27, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search