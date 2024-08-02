10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2763 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (13) XF (31) VF (57) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)

