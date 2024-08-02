Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,126,313
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2763 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
