Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,126,313

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2763 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 27, 2024
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 27, 2023
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

