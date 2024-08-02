Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 328,211
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
