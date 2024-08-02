Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 328,211

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 14, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

