10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (26)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (5)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (5)