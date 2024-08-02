Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 246,694
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 1350 DKK
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date October 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date December 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
