Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 246,694

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3995 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 1350 DKK
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 20, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - December 17, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 6, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - October 14, 2018
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date October 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - December 10, 2017
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date December 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search