10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 851,185
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
