10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (24) VF (37) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Auctiones (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (6)

Holmasto (1)

Künker (7)

Leu (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (11)

Wójcicki (2)

Zöttl (1)