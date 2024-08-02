Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 851,185

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 333 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 3, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - September 19, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search