Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,418
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3337 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (29)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search