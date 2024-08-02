Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,418

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3337 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,100. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (29)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search