10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 5,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (14) VF (50) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

Künker (22)

Leu (1)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (2)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (4)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)