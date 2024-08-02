Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,800
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 5,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (22)
- Leu (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2112 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search