Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,800

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 5,700. Bidding took place November 15, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (22)
  • Leu (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2112 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Spink - June 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1876 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search