10 Mark 1875 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3440 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (15) XF (34) VF (68) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (6)

Holmasto (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (21)

Lugdunum (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Palombo (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (15)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Westfälische (1)