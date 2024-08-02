Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 455,763
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4460 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
