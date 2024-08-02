10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4460 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

