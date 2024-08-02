Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 455,763

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4460 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 19, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction V. GADOURY - March 4, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

