10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,430,051
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
