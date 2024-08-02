Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,430,051

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 10 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

