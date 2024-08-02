Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 321,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
