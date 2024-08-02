Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 321,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (16)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Coins of History - January 15, 2023
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 C "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
