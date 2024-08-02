Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,028,320
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5609 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (19)
- Möller (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (11)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search