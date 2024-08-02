Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 832,876

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 6,600. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
