10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 6,600. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (59) AU (103) XF (28) VF (19) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (6) MS65 (7) MS64 (3) PF64 (6) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service PCGS (19) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (3)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (15)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (7)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (11)

Höhn (11)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (50)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (18)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (18)

WCN (1)