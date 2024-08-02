Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 832,876
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 6,600. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
