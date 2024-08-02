10 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 9, 2018.

