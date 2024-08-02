Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1873 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,294,599
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
