10 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (11) XF (23) VF (82) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

