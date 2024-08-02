Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1873 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,273,663
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1597 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 6
