10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,016,467
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (595) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3507 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
