Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,016,467

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3507 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
