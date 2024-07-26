5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 800,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.

