Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 170

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 800,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
