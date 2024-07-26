Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 170
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3280 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 800,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2019.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
