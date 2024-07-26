Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

