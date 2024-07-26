5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (58) UNC (32) AU (48) XF (56) VF (147) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (13) VF35 (1) PF65 (4) PF64 (6) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (24) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

BAC (9)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (16)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (21)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (20)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (12)

Katz (2)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (80)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (7)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (11)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (54)

UBS (3)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (26)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (13)