5 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
