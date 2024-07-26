Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000
  • Mintage PROOF 260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

