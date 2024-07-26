Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (370)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (17)
  • Cayón (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (23)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (25)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (12)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (104)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (13)
  • Teutoburger (44)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (23)
  • Westfälische (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search