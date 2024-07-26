Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (370)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8424 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
