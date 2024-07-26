Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Peter II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (568)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (29)
- Cayón (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (32)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (13)
- Höhn (29)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (161)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (6)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (87)
- UBS (7)
- Via (1)
- WAG (51)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (9)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1891 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search