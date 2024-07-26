Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Peter II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (568)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Oldenburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1197 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1891 A "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
