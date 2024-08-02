10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Oldenburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (15) XF (50) VF (65) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (2)

