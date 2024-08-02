Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Peter II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Oldenburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (52)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4557 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5431 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Oldenburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

