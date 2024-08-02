Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 B "Oldenburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Peter II (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Oldenburg" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3057 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4557 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5431 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
