Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
