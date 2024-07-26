Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Münzen & Medaillen GmbH auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (27)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (15)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (24)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (21)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (2)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (143)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (41)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (33)
  • Westfälische (11)
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search