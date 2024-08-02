20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (9) AU (24) XF (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (43)

Leu (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (5)