Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
- Mintage PROOF 160
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8704 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11618 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
