Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000
  • Mintage PROOF 160

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8704 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11618 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

