Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2234 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Darabanth (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Künker (42)
- Leu (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS60 CCG
Selling price
13783 $
Price in auction currency 12500 CHF
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9791 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search