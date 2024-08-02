20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2234 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (17) XF (50) VF (17) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS60 (1) XF45 (1) Service CCG (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Darabanth (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (7)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Künker (42)

Leu (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Rapp (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (4)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (1)