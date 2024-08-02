Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2234 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (42)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS60 CCG
Selling price
13783 $
Price in auction currency 12500 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Darabanth - May 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9791 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
