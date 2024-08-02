Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,750
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6504 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Künker (34)
- Leu (2)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (4)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7603 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6636 $
Price in auction currency 6100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
