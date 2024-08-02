Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,750

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6504 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7603 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6636 $
Price in auction currency 6100 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

