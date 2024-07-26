Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (458)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (37)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (17)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (24)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (14)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (11)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (152)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (12)
- Sonntag (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (36)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (23)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (12)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search