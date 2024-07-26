Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (458)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search