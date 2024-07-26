2 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

