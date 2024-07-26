2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

