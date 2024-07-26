Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (21)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (15)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (84)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (14)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (9)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (44)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (30)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (6)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search