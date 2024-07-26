Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1877 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

