Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000
  • Mintage PROOF 150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (46)
  • Leu (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (5)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8146 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6092 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 29, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition MS60 CCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 2, 2020
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search