Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Adolphus Frederick V (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8146 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6092 $
Price in auction currency 5600 EUR
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 29, 2022
Condition MS60 CCG
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
