Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (30)
- Lanz München (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5549 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
19012 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search