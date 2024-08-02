Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5549 $
Price in auction currency 5100 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
19012 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1880 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

