10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

