Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (24)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
28171 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7043 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search