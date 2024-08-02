Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6187 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Künker (24)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
28171 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7043 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search