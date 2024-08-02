Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (23)
- Rapp (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39103 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
40136 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
