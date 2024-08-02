Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Frederick William II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39103 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
40136 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1873 A "Mecklenburg-Strelitz" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1873 "Mecklenburg-Strelitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search