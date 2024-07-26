Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 100th anniversary

Obverse 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (543)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PR66 CAM PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

