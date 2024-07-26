Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 100th anniversary
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (543)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
