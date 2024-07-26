5 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

