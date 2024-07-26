Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wedding

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000
  • Mintage BU 2,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (885)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Search