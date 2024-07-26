Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wedding
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
- Mintage BU 2,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (885)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
