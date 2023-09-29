Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 100th anniversary

Obverse Pattern 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
