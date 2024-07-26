Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 100th anniversary
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,334
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (700)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aurea (7)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (48)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (6)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (3)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (11)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Grün (24)
- Heritage (29)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (44)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (21)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (7)
- Künker (136)
- Lanz München (1)
- Leu (1)
- London Coin Galleries (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (35)
- Rhenumis (8)
- Savoca Numismatik (3)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (9)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (60)
- UBS (5)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (6)
- WAG (63)
- WCN (6)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 34
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search