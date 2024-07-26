Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 100th anniversary

Obverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" 100th anniversary - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,334

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (700)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Artemide Aste - May 5, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

