3 Mark 1915 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". 100th anniversary (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. 100th anniversary. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (129) UNC (99) AU (248) XF (208) VF (12) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (10) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) AU50 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (23) PF65 (12) PF64 (14) PF63 (3) PF62 (5) PF58 (4) CAMEO (28) ULTRA CAMEO (12) Service NGC (55) PCGS (44)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aurea (7)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

BAC (10)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Busso Peus (48)

Cayón (1)

CNG (4)

Coins and Medals (2)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (6)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (3)

Frühwald (4)

Gärtner (11)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (17)

Grün (24)

Heritage (29)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (44)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (21)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (7)

Künker (136)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (1)

London Coin Galleries (2)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (7)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (35)

Rhenumis (8)

Savoca Numismatik (3)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (9)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (60)

UBS (5)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (6)

WAG (63)

WCN (6)

Westfälische (4)

Wójcicki (1)