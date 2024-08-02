Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5070 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3538 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

