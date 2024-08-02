Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2231 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3538 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
