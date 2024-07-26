Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wedding
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (672)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3453 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,170. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
