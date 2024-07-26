Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin". Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wedding

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (672)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3453 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,170. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 87 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

