Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (399)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7822 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

