2 Mark 1901 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick Francis IV (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7822 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
