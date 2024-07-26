Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 A "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Frederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (408)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2224 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (26)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (6)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (11)
- Höhn (25)
- Holmasto (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (100)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- NOA (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (15)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (9)
- Teutoburger (39)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (36)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (6)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 CHF
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Mecklenburg-Schwerin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search