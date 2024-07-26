Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2167 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
