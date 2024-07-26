5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2167 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (45) UNC (15) AU (32) XF (57) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (4) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (5) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (13)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (54)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Numisor (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (19)

WAG (14)

Westfälische (1)