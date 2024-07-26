Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2167 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Dorotheum - November 18, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

