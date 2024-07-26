Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3417 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

