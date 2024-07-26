5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3417 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.

