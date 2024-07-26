Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3417 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
