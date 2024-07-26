Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33541 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Archives International Auctions (1)
- Auction World (7)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (10)
- Cayón (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (14)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Höhn (13)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (48)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (20)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
1266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search