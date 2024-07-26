Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33541 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
1266 $
Price in auction currency 200000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

