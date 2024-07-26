Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
