5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (48) UNC (35) AU (108) XF (111) VF (43) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (7) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (8) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (5) Service PCGS (22) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (16)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (19)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (5)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (17)

Heritage (10)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (6)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (4)

Künker (98)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Rhenumis (6)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (6)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (35)

UBS (9)

WAG (43)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (5)