Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30053 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

